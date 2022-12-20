Braun Strowman delivers four-word message ahead of Miracle on 34th Street Fight on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman and Ricochet are ready for their Miracle on 34th Street Fight this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Strowman and Ricochet will be teaming up against Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a Christmas-themed match on this Friday's edition of the blue brand.

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has been able to avoid Braun Strowman so far. The Ring General interfered in the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup to ensure that Ricochet advanced instead of Strowman.

The former NXT UK Champion went on to successfully defend the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet last Friday. After the match, Imperium attacked the One and Only, but Braun made the save.

Ricochet took to Twitter to ask his tag team partner if he was feeling jolly ahead of the big match in a few days.

"Sounds like a party! Hey @Adamscherr99, you feeling Jolly!? 🎄 🎅🏽," tweeted Ricochet.

The Monster of All Monsters responded and confirmed that he is ready for the Miracle on 34th Street Fight against Imperium this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

"Ho Ho Hooooooooooo yeaaaaaaaa!!!!!!," tweeted Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman wants to dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has defeated everyone that stood in his way, but Braun Strowman believes he could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Speaking to the Toronto Sun, Strowman boasted about his size and said that he might be the superstar to take the title out of Roman's hands.

"Look at me and look at a lot of the guys that I get to step in the ring with. I wouldn't want to have to fight me. Any opportunity I have to go out there and get that chance at winning, getting that opportunity at the title […] I mean, let's be real, it's about time somebody takes those things off Roman Reigns' hands. The monster just might have to be the guy to do it," he said.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet appear to be on the same page heading into the Miracle on 34th Street Fight on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER gets involved in the match this Friday.

