WATCH: Braun Strowman sends warning to WWE locker room ahead of SmackDown

Braun Strowman delivered a warning to the WWE locker room ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The Monster of All Monsters returned to the company on the September 5th edition of RAW and destroyed the tag teams involved in a Fatal 4-Way match on the night. He has since defeated Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy in singles matches and teamed up with The New Day to defeat The Bloodline on last week's edition of the blue brand.

Tonight's edition of SmackDown airs live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Strowman previously won the tag team title with Nicolas, a 10-year-old plucked from the crowd, at WrestleMania 34 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The 39-year-old arrived at the arena tonight and sent out a warning to the locker room before tonight's episode.

"It's been a long time since The Monster of All Monsters has been in New Orleans," said Strowman. "You and I all know that I've got a history in this city, and damn it feels good to be back on the Bayou! Who is going to get these hands tonight? You'll never know. But tune in and find out."

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown #BraunStrowman The Monster of All Monsters is back on the Bayou! The Monster of All Monsters is back on the Bayou! #SmackDown #BraunStrowman https://t.co/irWgA2evid

Braun Strowman breaks silence about Bray Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules

The former Wyatt Family member took to Twitter after Bray Wyatt made his shocking return to the company this past Saturday night at WWE Extreme Rules. Bray arrived shortly after Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in the Fight Pit match which was the final match of the night.

Strowman sent out the following cryptic tweet roughly twelve hours after The Eater of Worlds returned at the premium live event:

"I love when people that have been through hell walk out of the flames carrying buckets of water for those still consumed by the fire!!!!!" tweeted Braun Strowman.

The Monster of all Monsters @Adamscherr99 I love when people

that have been

through hell walk out

of the flames carrying

buckets of water for

those still consumed

by the fire!!!!! I love when peoplethat have beenthrough hell walk outof the flames carryingbuckets of water forthose still consumedby the fire!!!!!

Bray Wyatt has been assigned to the SmackDown brand in WWE following his return to the company. It will be interesting to see if Braun finds himself back in the Wyatt Family some day down the line.

Would you like to see Braun Strowman return to the Wyatt Family? Let us know in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes