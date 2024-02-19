Braun Strowman demands 2500-pound animal to ride to the WWE ring

Braun Strowman has been absent from the ring for a long time, but when he comes back, he wants to do it in style. The star has shared a video of a 2500-pound animal on Instagram and insisted that he wants to ride it to the ring.

Strowman has been out of action since last year thanks to a neck injury, for which he had undergone surgery. He was in a tag team with Ricochet, but the injury put him on the shelf. Although he appeared to be readying himself for a comeback, he's yet to return.

The one time he made a special appearance was on Bray Wyatt's tribute show, after the superstar's tragic passing last year.

Braun Strowman took to his Instagram account to share a video of a 2500-pound horse. The video showed the monstrously large animal as it dwarfed trucks and humans next to it. The video also claimed that the horse holds a special place in the lore of many cultures, being a symbol of freedom, and even acting as a companion.

Strowman commented on the post saying that he wanted to ride one of those horses into the apocalypse, and then shared another demanding that someone get him one of those horses so that he could ride it to the WWE ring.

"Some one get me one of these to ride to the freaking ring. What an unbelievable animal!!!"

The star shared the video in his story

He tweeted it out as well.

While it's unlikely WWE will fulfill Braun Strowman's request, stranger things have happened in the world of wrestling.

Braun Strowman's WWE return may not be too far away

Strowman has been sharing regular updates with fans about how his recovery is progressing. By his own account, he seems to be doing better every day.

Fans might still have to wait before he returns to the ring though, as the company would need the appropriate storyline to place him in.