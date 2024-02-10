Braun Strowman teases potential WWE return date

WWE Universe has been missing The Monster of All Monsters, but that will likely change as Braun Strowman has teased an in-ring return.

Strowman has been on the shelf since July 2023 after undergoing level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. There has been no official timeline for Strowman's return to the ring, but he quickly returned to training and recently indicated he's ahead of schedule.

The Monster of All Monsters took to his Instagram Stories today and shared something from the official WWE account. He re-posted an image from a recent Elimination Chamber match, teasing a return at the Premium Live Event.

"Mr Elimination Chamber!!" he wrote.

Check out the screenshot below:

Screenshot from Braun Strowman's Instagram Stories.

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on Saturday, February 24, from Perth, Australia. If a return indeed happens, it would be ahead of schedule for The Monster, but anything is possible.

Strowman has never won a Chamber match, but he is tied at #1 with Shayna Baszler for the most eliminations with five. His only Elimination Chamber match came in 2018 for the right to challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

The Tribal Chief won that match, but The Monster eliminated Seth Rollins, John Cena, Elias, The Miz, and Finn Balor to set a new record.

CM Punk puts b**ts in WWE seats, says Braun Strowman

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series in November, shocking the wrestling world. Braun Strowman was already on the shelf with an injury at that point.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the 40-year-old admitted hearing different opinions from co-workers.

"He's doing his job. At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and b**ts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else," he said.

Last month, the Second City Saint suffered a tricep tear in the Men's Royal Rumble. He reportedly suffered the injury while taking Drew McIntyre's Future Shock DDT and is expected to be out of action for a while.

