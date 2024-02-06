Absent WWE star sends bold message after 40 weeks on the sidelines

WWE is set to welcome back a game-changer to the active roster soon. A multi-time champion has just issued a warning to the locker room.

Braun Strowman has been on the shelf since last summer after undergoing level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in July. There has been no timeline for his return to the ring, but he was back to training that same week and has regularly posted positive updates on his recovery.

The Monster of All Monsters took to X today and provided another update to his fans.

"Lots have been asking how my recovery is going. I’ll put it this way. I just strict pressed more weight over my head for 10 reps then 97% of the roster weighs!!!! #Monster," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Strowman has not wrestled for almost 40 weeks since he and Ricochet defeated Alpha Academy on last year's May 1 RAW episode. At the time, the two were chasing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, which Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn held.

Braun Strowman is preparing for his WWE return

There are varying in-ring return timelines for the absent WWE star, from Elimination Chamber later this month to elsewhere on The Road to WrestleMania 40. Strowman recently indicated that he would be medically cleared to take bumps long before The Grandest Stage of Them All is set.

While Strowman has not confirmed a pre-WrestleMania comeback, it is being heavily rumored. The former Wyatt Family member recently spoke with MMA media personality Nina-Marie Daniele and revealed how many calories he consumes daily to stay in shape.

"I'm trying to put some weight on, so I'm eating around 10,000 - 11,000 calories. I eat 250 grams of Cream of Rice, and 50 grams of protein, first thing in the morning when I wake up. Every 2 - 3 hours after that I consume about 12 ounces of cooked beef, chicken or fish, around 400 grams of rice... accumilating to 7 - 8 meals a day. I did a sleep study when I was competing in 'World's Strongest Man,' when I was around 400 pounds, and with 7 hours of sleep I burned 3,900 calories," he said.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell when the former Universal Champion will be back.

What do you want Braun Strowman to do when he returns to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE