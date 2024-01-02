Braun Strowman provides update ahead of rumored return at WWE RAW Day 1

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has provided the latest update on his health and in-ring status amid speculation from fans.

The Monster of All Monsters has been on the shelf since this past summer after undergoing level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in July. There has been no timetable for Strowman's in-ring return, but he is back to training. He is also one of the many names rumored to return on tonight's WWE RAW Day 1 special.

Strowman recently appeared on The Ranveer Show and said he's doing great as he was just recently cleared to start lifting weights again.

"I'm doing great. Every day [I'm] better [and] pushing forward. I just got cleared to start lifting weights again [for the first time] since I had my surgery. Stuff like that. So one day at a time. WWE took unbelievable care of me. They sent me to Dr. Cordova at the world-famous Andrews Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He's the number one surgeon in the world for this procedure. I was in great hands with that. He's so happy with where I am in my progress and stuff," he said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Strowman continued:

"So [I'm] putting the size back on...I'm a little fluffy...So yeah, I just got cleared like two and a half weeks ago to fully start lifting weights again. I'm still on the no contact to the head, no taking bumps and stuff like that. So it's still going to be another month and two before we start easing back in the ring. But when it's time to go, we're going," he said.

The former Wyatt Family member has not wrestled since he and Ricochet defeated Alpha Academy on the May 1 edition of RAW.

More on Braun Strowman adding weight for WWE ring return

Braun Strowman is one of WWE's biggest superstars as he's billed at 6-foot-8-inches and 385 pounds. However, that's not enough for the former WWE Universal Champion.

The Monster Among Men noted in the aforementioned interview that he is trying to put weight on. The 40-year-old recently provided more insight into his weight gain goal while speaking with MMA media personality Nina-Marie Daniele, as seen below.

"I'm trying to put some weight on, so I'm eating around 10,000 - 11,000 calories. I eat 250 grams of Cream of Rice, and 50 grams of protein, first thing in the morning when I wake up. Every 2 - 3 hours after that I consume about 12 ounces of cooked beef, chicken or fish, around 400 grams of rice... accumilating to 7 - 8 meals a day. I did a sleep study when I was competing in 'World's Strongest Man,' when I was around 400 pounds, and with 7 hours of sleep I burned 3,900 calories," he said.

Expand Tweet

Strowman has given several media interviews as of late, where he touched on various topics such as a potential Royal Rumble return, the WWE Legends he's learned from, and more.

What do you think of Braun Strowman's last WWE return? What is your prediction for Strowman's return in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.