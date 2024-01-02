51-year-old WWE Legend could feasibly make his return on RAW - Reports

The buzz continues for tonight's RAW Day 1 special as WWE kicks off the new year with a bang.

There have been rumors on top names potentially returning tonight, as it was reported over the weekend that a "former WWE Champion" was close to finalizing a deal to appear. Furthermore, Triple H publicly commented on the rumors and told fans to stay tuned.

A new report from the original source, Fightful Select, seemingly adds credibility to "The Rock" Dwayne Johnson possibly returning on tonight's RAW.

The Rock was in Pasadena, California, today for ESPN College GameDay. The city is just over two hours from the location of tonight's RAW, San Diego, and that's if you're driving.

When Fightful brought this up to a WWE higher-up, the source acknowledged that this is a compelling argument, but they would not confirm or deny an appearance by The Great One.

With that said, the outlet stated that they expect The Rock to be the big-name return tonight.

It was also reported that as of early afternoon, the mystery person is booked for a full segment in the middle of tonight's three-hour RAW.

An update on the former Sasha Banks potentially returning on RAW Day 1 was reported this afternoon as the show continues to trend on social media.

What is your big prediction for the planned RAW Day 1 return? How would you book The Rock's return? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.