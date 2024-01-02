Backstage update on potential Sasha Banks return on WWE RAW

WWE will present its loaded RAW Day 1 special tonight to kick off the new year, and the strong buzz surrounding the show continues.

It was recently reported that officials were close to finalizing plans for a "former WWE Champion" to return on RAW tonight. Chief Content Officer Triple H then seemingly confirmed the talk but told fans to "stay tuned" in regards to the rumor.

In an update from the original source, Fightful Select, it was noted that as of early afternoon, the person seems set for a full segment in the middle of tonight's three-hour show.

There has been a lot of speculation on Mercedes Moné possibly returning to the company on tonight's RAW as the former champion. However, the update from a backstage source says the former Sasha Banks will not be returning tonight.

It was not clear what the baseline or qualifications for "former WWE Champion" were, but word is that this will be just that, rather than a vague indicator of a former mid-card or Hardcore Champion.

What are your big predictions for tonight's RAW Day 1 special? Who do you think will be returning as the former champion? Sound off in the comments below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.