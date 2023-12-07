385-pound WWE Superstar reveals insane amount of calories he consumes in a day

It takes a lot of dedication to stay in shape as a WWE Superstar, and even more hard work when you're a 385-pound wrestler that stands over 6.5 feet tall.

Braun Strowman is known as The Monster of All Monsters for a reason. The 40-year-old Superstar was active in several sports during school, then played semi-professional football. He went on to win several Strongman competitions, including the 2012 Arnold Amateur Strongman Championships. WWE then signed him in 2013, and the rest is history.

WWE's 2019 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner recently spoke with MMA media personality Nina-Marie Daniele and revealed the crazy number of calories he takes in each day to keep his status as The Monster Among Men.

"I'm trying to put some weight on, so I'm eating around 10,000 - 11,000 calories. I eat 250 grams of Cream of Rice, and 50 grams of protein, first thing in the morning when I wake up. Every 2 - 3 hours after that I consume about 12 ounces of cooked beef, chicken or fish, around 400 grams of rice... accumilating to 7 - 8 meals a day. I did a sleep study when I was competing in 'World's Strongest Man,' when I was around 400 pounds, and with 7 hours of sleep I burned 3,900 calories," he said.

Strowman, a former WWE Universal Champion, responded to the video and wrote:

"I like to eat what can I say??!! [man shrugging emoji x 2]"

Braun Strowman preparing for WWE return

The last time Braun Strowman wrestled was on the May 1st RAW as he and Ricochet defeated Alpha Academy. The former Wyatt Family member underwent level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in July.

While no concrete timeframe was given for Strowman's return to in-ring action, he was back in the gym not long after surgery as he was quickly cleared to start light weight training. He touted good news from his doctor just last month.

Ricochet recently spoke with Ten Count Media and provided an update on his tag team partner.

"He’s doing great, he needed a little surgery, but he’s doing great. He’s recuperating, he’s doing fine. I know he’s ready to get back, I can only imagine he’s ready to get back. I miss my tag partner. I think we had something good going. I think the fans were getting into it pretty good. Obviously, I want to be tag team champion and who better to have on your side than the biggest man on the roster? I can’t wait him to get back. He’s doing great," Ricochet said.

It was originally rumored that Strowman would be on the shelf for around one year, which means he may miss WrestleMania 40. However, he could be back to work for WWE in time for SummerSlam 2024.

What do you think of Braun Strowman's WWE career so far? Is he ready for a real world title run, or should he and Ricochet keep teaming? Let us know in the comments below!

