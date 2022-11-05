Braun Strowman destroys five different superstars and a WWE manager ahead of Crown Jewel

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Braun Strowman sent a powerful message to The Nigerian Giant Omos ahead of WWE Crown Jewel. Omos' manager, MVP, sent him to Saudi Arabia early, which cost him a colossal amount of damage.

Omos and Strowman have been feuding since the latter returned to WWE a few weeks ago. The former Universal Champion was confronted by MVP and his client on an episode of SmackDown. They claimed that Strowman cannot be The Monster of All Monsters in the presence of The Nigerian Giant, who stands at 7'3".

On the latest episode of the blue brand, MVP walked out to the ring ahead of Strowman's clash against Omos at Crown Jewel. He brought out five opponents for Braun Strowman, but the bout never took place as The Monster Among Men smashed the superstars during his entrance.

The former world champion then shifted his focus to MVP and took no time to show what Omos will face at Crown Jewel in Riyadh. He threw MVP around the ring like a rag doll and put him through a hefty running powerslam finisher.

The WWE Universe had a massive pop and appealed to Strowman to hit another powerslam with "one more time" chants. The Monster Among Men gave fans what they wanted as MVP was put through not one but three running powerslams on the springboard.

Ahead of their gigantic clash between the two powerhouses at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, the company hosted a weigh-in for Omos and Strowman. The Nigerian Giant seemingly outnumbered the former Universal Champion in height and strength.

However, The Monster Among Men is not afraid of Omos and will look to beat the odds at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Do you think Braun Strowman could do the unthinkable? Sound off in the comment section below.

