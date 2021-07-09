"How many more days do I have?" - Braun Strowman wants to get out of 'jail' soon

Recently released WWE Superstar Braun Strowman expressed his frustration on Twitter. Despite being one of the top superstars in the WWE, he was released as part of the annual budget cuts. It took everyone by surprise.

He has a 90-day non-compete clause, rendering him unable to ply his trade until at least September. The Monster Among Men took to Twitter expressing his desire to fight and get out of "jail" soon:

"While I sit here with a belly full of pizza I can’t help but think about how much I like beating people up!!!!!! How many more days do I have till in out of jail??? I wanna fight!!!!! #WhoFuckingWantsSome #MyMitsAreRatedEForEveryone #CatchMeOutside", Braun Strowman tweeted.

Braun Strowman's WWE Career

Braun Strowman signed with WWE in 2013 but made his professional wrestling debut in 2014. He debuted on the main roster as part of the Wyatt family in 2015.

His singles career kicked off on the RAW brand following the 2016 brand split. He put together a string of squash wins. He improved by the day, made his way to the top, and was involved in several high-profile feuds against the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

He won the Tag Team and Intercontinental titles during his time in the WWE. He also won the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. However, his most dominant performance came in the elimination chamber, where he set a record of five eliminations. Braun's only Universal Championship win was at Wrestlemania 36 when he beat Goldberg to win the title.

Braun Strowman is deceptively agile for a guy his size, so he is a catch for any company. Given his work at the WWE, and his popularity, it makes him a must-have. Whether he follows the same path as Malakai Black and joins AEW or joins some other promotion remains to be seen.

Are you excited to see Braun Strowman back in the ring? Who do you want to see face him next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

