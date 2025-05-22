Braun Strowman expresses interest in taking on an interesting role after leaving WWE

Braun Strowman took to social media to express interest in taking up an acting role following his departure from WWE. He wants to portray a popular video game character in a movie.

The Monster of All Monsters was released from his contract after WrestleMania 41 along with numerous stars, including Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and Cora Jade. He was one of the people who returned to the company in 2022 after Triple H took control of creative.

A live-action Street Fighter movie is currently in the works, and IGN reported on X/Twitter that four big names are being considered for the cast: Roman Reigns, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, and Andrew Koji. The Tribal Chief has been linked to the role of Akuma, who is the younger brother of Gouken.

Braun Strowman commented on IGN's tweet expressing interest in portraying Zangief in the film.

"I volunteer as a tribute to be Zangief!!!!" wrote Strowman.

You can check out the tweet below:

Bill Apter doesn't think WWE had long-term plans for Braun Strowman

The Monster of All Monsters didn't accomplish much in his second run with the company. He didn't win a single championship after he returned.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter commented on Braun Strowman's release by stating that he didn't think WWE had long-term plans for him.

"I don't think they had long-term plans with Strowman," Apter said. "I don't know if it's on his end, where he didn't want a full-time thing. He did go on some of the European trips and things, and he did put some guys over on TV. He's been there before. I don't think they looked at him for long-term programs, and I think that's why he's gone."

Strowman is a WWE Triple Crown Champion. It'll be interesting to see what he does next.

