  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Braun Strowman
  • Braun Strowman expresses interest in taking on an interesting role after leaving WWE

Braun Strowman expresses interest in taking on an interesting role after leaving WWE

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 22, 2025 03:32 GMT
Braun Strowman wants a new role (Images via WWE.com and his Instagram)
Braun Strowman wants a new role (Images via WWE.com and his Instagram)

Braun Strowman took to social media to express interest in taking up an acting role following his departure from WWE. He wants to portray a popular video game character in a movie.

Ad

The Monster of All Monsters was released from his contract after WrestleMania 41 along with numerous stars, including Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, and Cora Jade. He was one of the people who returned to the company in 2022 after Triple H took control of creative.

A live-action Street Fighter movie is currently in the works, and IGN reported on X/Twitter that four big names are being considered for the cast: Roman Reigns, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, and Andrew Koji. The Tribal Chief has been linked to the role of Akuma, who is the younger brother of Gouken.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Braun Strowman commented on IGN's tweet expressing interest in portraying Zangief in the film.

"I volunteer as a tribute to be Zangief!!!!" wrote Strowman.

You can check out the tweet below:

Ad

Bill Apter doesn't think WWE had long-term plans for Braun Strowman

The Monster of All Monsters didn't accomplish much in his second run with the company. He didn't win a single championship after he returned.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter commented on Braun Strowman's release by stating that he didn't think WWE had long-term plans for him.

Ad
"I don't think they had long-term plans with Strowman," Apter said. "I don't know if it's on his end, where he didn't want a full-time thing. He did go on some of the European trips and things, and he did put some guys over on TV. He's been there before. I don't think they looked at him for long-term programs, and I think that's why he's gone."
Ad
youtube-cover

Strowman is a WWE Triple Crown Champion. It'll be interesting to see what he does next.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications