"It was a terrible time for him" - Former WWE Superstar says Braun Strowman faced mental issues after being released by WWE

Former WWE Superstar EC3 said Braun Strowman faced mental issues after being released by the company in 2021.

Ethan Carter III was one of the hottest properties from IMPACT Wrestling when he signed a deal with WWE and began working for the black-and-gold brand. He was quickly moved to the main roster but wasn't utilized for his capabilities and was jobbed under the 24/7 division.

After being released in April 2020, Carter began working on the independent circuit and created a promotion called Control Your Narrative with Braun Strowman and other wrestlers.

Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, the 39-year-old star spoke about Strowman's return to the company and how he faced mental health issues after being released for the first time:

"I'm a close personal friend with Adam. Obviously, I'm super happy if he's happy. He's back. There's a lot of unfinished business, I know how that motivates him. He motivated me for a long time to go back there... No, but like him going there being on that platform like his true love for what we do is to be able to give back in certain scenarios," said EC3. [From 1:34 to 2:00]

Carter added that the former Universal Champion was unhappy after his release from the company:

"So he leaves WWE, he's not a happy person, it was a terrible time for him mentally. You can hear him talk about these struggles and things like that." [From 2:41 to 2:50]

Fortunately, times have changed for Strowman since his return to the company and under the new regime. It will be interesting to see what the Monster Among Men does next.

Braun Strowman returned to WWE and currently working on SmackDown

In 2015, the WWE Universe was introduced to Braun Strowman as the 'Black Sheep' of The Wyatt Family. After his split from the group, he went on to have a singles career on the main roster.

After years of working on RAW and SmackDown, Braun Strowman ended up winning multiple championships, including the Universal Championship, by defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Unfortunately, The Monster among Men was released from the company due to budget cuts in 2021. Later, he created a promotion called Control Your Narrative alongside EC3. After a year of working on the independent circuit, he was rehired by the company.

Stroman returned to WWE on the September 4th edition of RAW and decimated several superstars in his path. Last week, he came to the blue brand and attacked The Alpha Academy. It will be interesting to see what the Monster Among Men does next.

Do you want to see Braun Strowman win gold in WWE? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit NBC Sports Boston and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi