Braun Strowman breaks silence after Bray Wyatt's epic WWE return

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 ended with Bray Wyatt's grand return amidst a thunderous reaction from the fans. Many current and former WWE stars have since reacted to Wyatt's return. Braun Strowman also broke his silence with a rather cryptic tweet.

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in July last year, much to the shock and disappointment of many. While there was speculation of him joining All Elite Wrestling, that never happened. With Triple H taking over as the head of creative, the WWE Universe wanted him to bring back the former Universal Champion and he didn't let them down.

Almost 12 hours after Wyatt's return, Braun Strowman took to Twitter to send the following poetic and cryptic tweet:

"I love when people that have been through hell walk out of the flames carrying buckets of water for those still consumed by the fire!!!!!" tweeted Braun Strowman.

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman have a massive history

Braun Strowman made his main roster debut for WWE in 2015 as the newest member of The Wyatt Family. Dubbed the "Black Sheep" of the group, Strowman soon established himself as a powerhouse before splitting from the group and becoming a singles star.

In 2020, Strowman had a major feud against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship. At WWE SummerSlam 2020, The Fiend defeated Strowman to win the Universal title. A week later, Roman Reigns won the title from him in a triple threat match at WWE Payback 2020, also involving Strowman.

Wyatt and Strowman are also great friends behind the screens, as evident from several stories and pictures that have circulated on social media over the years. Fans are excited to see what Wyatt has in store for them following his epic return last night.

Could Braun Strowman get involved with him in some capacity in the near future, either as an ally or a foe?

