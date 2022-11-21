Braun Strowman flexes his amazing physique in his latest post

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took to Twitter to showcase his impressively toned physique.

The Monster Among Men is currently part of the eight-man SmackDown World Cup. He defeated Jinder Mahal on the November 11 episode of the blue brand in the tournament and will be taking on Ricochet in the semi-finals.

Strowman's exceptional in-ring prowess and strengths have been well documented as he is the favorite to win the tournament. However, the former Universal Champion is also in the shape of his life.

He recently took to Twitter to show off his physique. The Monster Among Men claimed he was "built for combat" as he posted a picture of himself during a WWE show.

Braun Strowman successfully teamed up with The New Day to defeat Imperium on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Ricochet believes Braun Strowman is making a mistake by looking past him in the SmackDown World Cup

The One and Only defeated Mustafa Ali in the tournament on the latest episode of SmackDown. As a result, Ricochet will take on Braun Strowman in the semi-finals on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. The former Intercontinental Champion thinks that the behemoth is making a huge mistake by underestimating him.

Speaking on SmackDown Lowdown, The One And Only proclaimed that he might be a "flippy flopper," but he is going to defeat Strowman and go on to win the tournament.

"I think that's something that I've had to get used to in this industry for the past 19 years, that's people actively looking past me or looking over me... So yeah, I do believe that he is already looking past me and that is OK because there is nobody that will stop me from winning. So, Braun Strowman, yeah, I might be a flippy flopper, but I promise you that not even a monster will stop me from winning the SmackDown World Cup." [0:28 - 1:01]

The other semi-final match will see Santos Escobar, who defeated Shinsuke Nakamura two weeks ago, take on Butch of The Brawling Brutes.

While Strowman remains the favorite to win the tournament, Ricochet, Escobar and Butch will look to stake their claim at the trophy and an opportunity to vie for the Intercontinental Title.

