"He is already looking past me”- WWE star believes that Braun Strowman is making a huge mistake in SmackDown World Cup

WWE Superstar Ricochet sent out a warning to Braun Strowman ahead of their upcoming clash on WWE SmackDown next week.

Strowman and Ricochet are two of the semi-finalists in the ongoing SmackDown World Cup. The high-flyer defeated Mustafa Ali on the previous edition of the blue brand. Meanwhile, the Monster of all Monsters advanced to the final four after picking up a victory against Jinder Mahal two weeks back.

The duo are now slated to lock horns on SmackDown next week to determine the first finalist. Speaking on SmackDown Lowdown ahead of the match, Ricochet stated that he might be a "flippy flopper" but he is going to win the tournament:

"I think that's something that I've had to get used to in this industry for the past 19 years, that's people actively looking past me or looking over me... So yeah, I do believe that he is already looking past me and that is OK because there is nobody that will stop me from winning. So, Braun Strowman, yeah, I might be a flippy flopper, but I promise you that not even a monster will stop me from winning the SmackDown World Cup." [0:28 - 1:01]

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Ricochet also took a dig at Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown this week

Braun Strowman recently took a shot at acrobatic wrestlers, calling them "flippy floppers" after his match against Omos at Crown Jewel. The comment received a lot of backlash from fans and peers alike and ultimately the former Universal Champion had to backtrack on his words.

This Friday on SmackDown, the Monster of all Monsters teamed up with New Day to defeat Imperium. He was confronted by Ricochet after the match, where the former United States Champion took a cheeky shot at Strowman's controversial comments.

While Strowman's comments were unnecessary and problematic, WWE has done a good job of embedding them in his current storyline. It'll be interesting to see if the former Universal Champion secures victory next week or if Ricochet will pull off a massive upset.

Please credit SmackDown Lowdown with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes