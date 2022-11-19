Former Intercontinental Champion brings up Braun Strowman's controversial tweet on SmackDown

Braun Strowman was The New Day's mystery partner in a successful effort against Imperium this week. The dominant European faction was taken out successfully, with Strowman being the main reason for their win. However, his recent controversy on Twitter came back to him as Intercontinental Champion Ricochet took a shot at him for it.

Ricochet was successful in advancing in the SmackDown World Cup tournament, beating Mustafa Ali in a good match. Following Braun Strowman's victory, he was confronted by his next opponent in the tournament, Ricochet, who took a shot at him for his controversial "flippy flippers" tweet.

It was a nice little way of building up some hype for their match next week. Despite Ricochet having some momentum on his side, it is yet to be seen if he can defeat Braun Strowman. Meanwhile, Santos Escobar will take on Butch of the Brawling Brutes.

Butch qualified after he defeated Sami Zayn in the main event of SmackDown this week. Strowman is undoubtedly the favorite to win the entire competition, despite not being in the good graces of WWE fans online at the moment.

