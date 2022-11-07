"The second I fire back y'all melt" - Braun Strowman makes another controversial tweet seemingly backing down after massive backlash by WWE fans 

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is facing the wrath of WWE fans and the internet wrestling community once again. The superstar has responded after his controversial tweet has seen him get massive backlash on the social media platform.

In a tweet, he posted about his match against Omos, taking a jab at Dave Meltzer's star rating system and said that no one cared about "all these floppy floppers."

When Braun Strowman's tweets were criticized by the likes of Mustafa Ali, among others, he continued to take shots and asked if Ali worked in catering.

Finally, after a major backlash, Braun Strowman has appeared to back away from his previous comments, saying that he was only joking. He also said that he had respect for everyone who made it, adding that they had all worked hard to get there. However, he did still mention that every time he "fired back," they all melted.

"Yo yo all my brothers and sisters in the locker room no matter where you came from. I have mad respect. We have all worked very hard to be where we are. And all are here for a reason. Take a joke iwc. Y’all come at me none [sic] stop and the second I fire back y’all melt."

The Monster of all Monsters @Adamscherr99 Yo yo all my brothers and sisters in the locker room no matter where you came from. I have mad respect. We have all worked very hard to be where we are. And all are here for a reason. Take a joke iwc. Y'all come at me none stop and the second I fire back y'all melt.

This is not the first time that Braun Strowman has been in hot water following a controversial opinion

The Monster Among Men is known for being a rather controversial figure on Twitter. Strowman has previously been called out following some questionable tweets when the pandemic started. He stated that wrestlers on the independent circuit needed to work hard and not ask for money.

This was in the middle of the pandemic, a time when it was difficult for indie wrestlers as most shows were canceled. Punk also reacted to Strowman's comments while replying to a fan who pointed them out.

At the time, it was reported that Strowman understood his mistake later after he spoke to some of his friends who made their way through the indie circuit.

"He is [apologetic], You know it's funny when I wrote about it [in the Newsletter], people were going like, why aren't you going harder on him because if you yell at him too much it's going to dig in and get worse, but if you go, look, if you are a friend of his, just explain it to him and he's got friends, and from what I understand, they did and he sort of got it."

With Strowman in hot water once again, it remains to be seen if it affects his WWE push.

Strowman is also in the midst of a rivalry with Omos on SmackDown. After emerging victorious at Crown Jewel, it will be interesting to see what is next for the former Universal Champion.

What did you think of Braun Strowman's controversial tweets? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

