WWE Rumors - Braun Strowman feels sorry after his recent tweet gets intense fan backlash

Braun Strowman's online popularity took a major hit last week when he made a controversial statement about independent wrestlers.

Evil Uno put out a tweet in support of indie performers in which the AEW star highlighted the financial hardships that the independent contractors are facing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Strowman responded to the tweet and claimed that those who can't afford to pay their bills should consider changing their profession. The Monster Among Men even cited his example and revealed that he quit being a Strongman and joined pro wrestling as he knew there wasn't much to offer in his former career.

Strowman's attack on independent talents didn't go down well with the wrestling community and as revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Radio, there were people in the WWE who were also upset by Strowman's tweet.

Meltzer also revealed that Strowman is apologetic now and wished that he never wrote the tweet in the first place. Strowman realized his mistake after friends of his spoke to him and made him understand the nature of his comments.

Meltzer explained:

A lot of people were upset, including in the company because so many of those people came through that (independent circuit), and he didn't.

He is (apologetic), You know it's funny when I wrote about it (in the Newsletter), people were going like, why aren't you going harder on him because if you yell at him too much it's going to dig in and get worse, but if you go, look, if you are a friend of his, just explain it to him and he's got friends, and from what I understand, they did and he sort of got it. He didn't really get it at first but he got it and he wished he didn't write it and all that. So it's not like other people who dig their feet in and make it worse, he was not that. So good for him on that. But, people don't know that, I know that but most people don't know that.

