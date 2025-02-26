Braun Strowman forced to undergo IR therapy following WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman was forced to get treatment following this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown. Strowman teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu on the blue brand.

Jacob Fatu went to Superkick Priest during the match, but it backfired, and he booted Sikoa in the face by accident. Strowman capitalized and sent Fatu out of the ring. The Archer of Infamy then planted Sikoa with the South of Heaven Chokeslam for the pinfall victory.

Following the intense match on WWE SmackDown, Strowman took to his Instagram story today to share that he was undergoing IR therapy. He shared a humorous selfie, and you can check it out in the image below.

"Red light IR therapy," he wrote.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Strowman shared an interesting update today on Instagram. [Image credit: Screenshot of Braun Strowman's Instagram story]

Damian Priest defeated Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu in a Triple Threat match earlier this month to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber at the PLE this Saturday night.

The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match will go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 this April.

WWE Hall of Famer criticizes the company's booking of Braun Strowman

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on how WWE utilizes Braun Strowman on television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Long questioned why the former Universal Champion was not featured on television more often. The former authority figure suggested that The Monster of All Monsters should be on the full-time roster and appear regularly.

"Yeah, I don't understand why you wouldn't have a guy like that, a monster guy like that on your full-time roster. You bring him in for a little while and he's phased back out." [From 5:57 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Strowman missed some time after suffering a torn groin during the Last Monster Standing match against Bronson Reed last year. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the veteran in the weeks ahead after failing to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

