Braun Strowman gets involved in a big road accident [PHOTO]

Former WWE superstar Braun Strowman aka Adam Scherr was seemingly involved in a major road accident. He took to Twitter to post a photo of the scene and mentioned that nobody was hurt.

Strowman was released from WWE in 2021 and hasn't signed with a major promotion since then. While he was once rumored to be joining AEW and reportedly closed in on a deal with Impact Wrestling, he instead took his services to his own promotion CYN (Control Your Narrative). This year, Strowman formed his own wrestling promotion with his real-life friend EC3. He has been active, and recently showed off his physique to reveal that he is in the best shape of his life.

Braun Strowman took to social media to reveal that he was involved in a major road accident. He posted a photo on Twitter of his damaged pick-up truck and boat and said that while they can be replaced, he is happy that nobody was hurt.

See a picture of the damage done below:

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed Always count your blessings. Trucks and boats can be replaced. Everyone walked away from this ok. Thankful the lord was watching over us. #Blessed https://t.co/s09EgFbrEv

Road accidents are always unfortunate and wrestling fans and everyone else will simply be happy that he walked away unscathed.

The wrestling world reacts to Braun Strowman's accident

While most fans replying gave Braun Strowman their well-wishes, quite a few people noticed subtle details from the photo. The street sign says "McMahon Road" - a coincidence given the name of his former employer Vince McMahon.

Some fans took a lighthearted approach and asked if it would be awkward to ask for a photo with Strowman after hitting his truck.

Skyler Collins• @UrMomsFav97 cuz that’d be me lol @Adamscherr99 Would it be awkward to get in a car accident and then ask for a pic with the guys truck I just hitcuz that’d be me lol @Adamscherr99 Would it be awkward to get in a car accident and then ask for a pic with the guys truck I just hit 😂 cuz that’d be me lol

A fan joked about what the situation would be like when hitting Strowman's truck and seeing a man of his size come out.

Hunter DeLaughter @DeLaughter55 @Adamscherr99 “Hey mom I just hit Braun stroman this may be my last communication” @Adamscherr99 “Hey mom I just hit Braun stroman this may be my last communication”

Everything aside, we too are glad that nobody was injured in the accident. Given the nature of the damage from the photo, things could have been a lot worse.

