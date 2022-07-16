Braun Strowman shows off incredible post-WWE physique

Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr, formerly known as Braun Strowman, recently showed off an incredible physique.

Strowman's time in WWE began in 2015 as part of The Wyatt Family. He joined Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan in the group. The former Universal Champion went solo a year later and enjoyed a successful career, even winning the Universal Title, until his release in 2021.

In his most recent Twitter post, the former Universal Champion posted a post-workout video that almost made him look unrecognizable. Compared to his previous build, Strowman now looks more fit and muscular.

"Keep talking ill keep working!!!!!" Strowman wrote in the caption.

You can check out the video here:

Adam Scherr @Adamscherr99 Keep talking ill keep working!!!!! Keep talking ill keep working!!!!! https://t.co/33cDD5GtJD

The former Universal Champion appeared at the Pro Wrestling Night event on July 14 as a replacement for Kurt Angle, who pulled out due to an injury. He was also scheduled to appear on the debut show for the Wrestling Entertainment Series but backed out when it first got postponed and was later canceled altogether.

WWE fans comment on Braun Strowman's physique

After the former champion tweeted out his post-workout video, multiple fans expressed their admiration for Strowman's incredible transformation:

Multiple fans then expressed how they missed seeing him in the company while stating that they're happy to see the wrestler exploring

other ventures:

Monster among men 🥲 @Adamscherr99 Miss you in WWEMonster among men 🥲 @Adamscherr99 Miss you in WWEMonster among men 🥲

After posting the tweet, a fan even pointed out the similarity with The Rock, subsequently tweeting out a gif of The Great One:

Meanwhile, another fan compared him to former body-builder and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and even joked they thought he was about to suck in his stomach muck like the actor:

A fan even went as far as to say his defined shoulders and back are enough to carry the company:

For now, it remains to be seen when and where Braun Strowman will show up next.

Do you want to see Braun Strowman back in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

