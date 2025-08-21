  • home icon
  Braun Strowman gives disappointing update on his wrestling future; announces new career 

Braun Strowman gives disappointing update on his wrestling future; announces new career 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 21, 2025 19:04 GMT
(Image credits - WWE)
Braun Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion! [Image from WWE.com]

Former WWE star Braun Strowman recently shared a message for his fans via a video on social media. The veteran went into detail about his wrestling future and what lies ahead for him outside the business. The Monster Among Men revealed that while he isn't quitting wrestling altogether, he is currently inclined to explore other ventures.

Strowman was among many talents who were shown the door from the global juggernaut earlier this year, as the company chose not to renew his contract. This wasn't the first time the 41-year-old star became a victim of the budget cuts, as he was earlier released in 2021, only to be brought back a year later in 2022.

Over the last few weeks, fans had been speculating about what Braun Strowman could do next, as he officially became a free agent on July 31. The former Universal Champion has now dropped a video on Instagram to address what is in store for him next.

Strowman stated that he had given his all to the business in the last decade and that he is now excited about exploring other career paths. However, the former RAW Superstar assured his fans that he isn't closing the door on his wrestling career and may eventually return.

“It’s no secret the last decade-plus [of] my life, I’ve traveled around the world getting hit in the head and kicked and slammed and punched and vice versa to other people and smashing cars and everything else in between. And it’s been an absolute[ly] amazing ride. Not saying that I’m not going to get back in the ring and whip somebody’s a**, because we all know I can, but it’s an opportunity for me to try some new stuff, and I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. [H/T: Ringside News]
Check out his post below:

Braun Strowman is starting a tequila business

Elsewhere in the video, The Monster Among Men announced that he is embarking on a new venture by starting his tequila brand. Braun Strowman revealed that he has come to fall in love with the drink and that he would share more details about the venture later.

“So that being said, I’m making a journey into a space that I’ve never been before. I can’t wait to share it with you in the tequila that I’ve grown to love, that I believe in, and that I want to support along their journey and bring it to every one of y’all. I cannot wait to announce this. Stay tuned.”

Braun Strowman's last match in WWE went down on the April 18, 2025, episode of SmackDown, where he teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in a tag team bout.

Edited by Yash Mittal
