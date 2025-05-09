Heartbreaking reason WWE fired Braun Strowman - Reports 

Braun Strowman's WWE release came as a huge shocker. Though several performers were let go from the promotion, The Monster Among Men being cut especially surprised many, as he was a beloved performer. It has now been noted that his firing was due to his high salary and also because he was injury-prone.

Ad

This isn't the first time Strowman has become a victim of budget cuts. He was previously released in June 2021 but made his way over a year later in September 2022. Though Braun Strowman had some memorable feuds with Bronson Reed and, more recently, Jacob Fatu, he has been marred by injuries in recent years.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that this factored into WWE's decision to release him in addition to his high salary.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

JBL on what Braun Strowman should do after his WWE release

Speaking on the recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL advised Strowman to reinvent himself now that he had made enough money. The WWE Hall of Famer added he had immense respect for The Monster Among Men and was confident he could shine if he took an unconventional route in the future.

Ad

"He's made a lot of money in this business. A lot of it has to do with the way he looks, but the way he looks also shows you his work ethic. He works incredibly hard to have that body that he has. I have a lot of respect for Braun. I think he's a smart guy too. I'd love to see him go out there and try and reinvent himself."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see how things pan out for Braun Strowman in the coming months once his non-compete clause expires. Though some have speculated about him possibly heading to AEW, recent reports suggest this might not happen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More