Heartbreaking reason WWE fired Braun Strowman - Reports 

Braun Strowman's WWE release came as a huge shocker. Though several performers were let go from the promotion, The Monster Among Men being cut especially surprised many, as he was a beloved performer. It has now been noted that his firing was due to his high salary and also because he was injury-prone.
This isn't the first time Strowman has become a victim of budget cuts. He was previously released in June 2021 but made his way over a year later in September 2022. Though Braun Strowman had some memorable feuds with Bronson Reed and, more recently, Jacob Fatu, he has been marred by injuries in recent years.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that this factored into WWE's decision to release him in addition to his high salary.
Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.
JBL on what Braun Strowman should do after his WWE release
Speaking on the recent episode of the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL advised Strowman to reinvent himself now that he had made enough money. The WWE Hall of Famer added he had immense respect for The Monster Among Men and was confident he could shine if he took an unconventional route in the future.
"He's made a lot of money in this business. A lot of it has to do with the way he looks, but the way he looks also shows you his work ethic. He works incredibly hard to have that body that he has. I have a lot of respect for Braun. I think he's a smart guy too. I'd love to see him go out there and try and reinvent himself."
It'll be interesting to see how things pan out for Braun Strowman in the coming months once his non-compete clause expires. Though some have speculated about him possibly heading to AEW, recent reports suggest this might not happen.