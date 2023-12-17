Braun Strowman heavily praises four WWE legends of the industry

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is currently on a hiatus due to his neck injury. Recently, he spoke highly of four wrestling legends who helped him come up in the promotion.

Over the past few decades, The Undertaker, Kane, Mark Henry, and Big Show were the notable big men in the industry who paved the way for new stars to come across several different promotions.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show, Strowman talked about his struggles in the industry, and heavily praised the former WWE World Champions. He also opened up about his time with the legends.

"I've learned so much from him, [Big Show] I call Big Show, my dad. He's my wrestling dad, Kane & Mark Henry are my uncles and Undertaker is my grandpa. So me coming into the business, I was so fortunate at the time because that's my Mount Rushmore of wrestling. Those four right there. Four best big men in my opinion to do it. So when I'm coming into the business, they're phasing out and stuff and to be able to be underneath that learning tree and have them pass down this knowledge to me," said Strowman. [From 51:20 to 52:06]

Strowman also added that he's passing the knowledge he was given to the new generation and wants the cycle to continue for other wrestlers to grow in the industry.

Braun Strowman wants another match against a major WWE star

Earlier this year, Braun Strowman had a small solo run on WWE SmackDown before teaming up with Ricochet. It eventually led him to a match against Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in January.

Sadly, he lost the match but hasn't forgotten about The Ring General. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Strowman spoke about his bout with Gunther and said he wants another match with the Intercontinental Champion.

"Oh, let's do it again. I had an awesome one with him earlier this year. January, it was. Another guy that's been able to push me to my limits and been one of four, maybe five humans that have ever put my shoulders to the mat for three. Got lucky, caught me with that powerbomb off the top rope. I'd love to run that one back," said Strowman.

It will be interesting to see when the Monster Among Men returns to WWE.

