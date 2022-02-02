"I was over 400lbs"- Braun Strowman looks almost unrecognizable in throwback picture

Braun Strowman recently shared an old photo of himself on his official Instagram handle and he's looking almost unrecognizable in the throwback picture.

Strowman is currently having the time of his life if his Instagram updates are any indication. The former WWE Superstar is in the best shape of his life, and it has been quite a strenuous journey towards getting fit for him.

Strowman recently shared quite a decade-old photo on his Instagram account, disclosing he weighed a whopping 400 lbs back then and was preparing for the Arnold Sports Festival at the time.

He then asked his fans if he should try and get back to weighing 400 pounds. Strowman added that even though he was miserable, he was pretty strong back then.

"10 years ago I was over 400lbs getting ready for the @arnoldsports #Strongman what do y’all think should I bulk back up this big??? Jk I was miserable at that size but god bless was I strong lol!!! #10yearchallenge #Bodybuilding #Huge #giant #monster #titan #AdamScherr," wrote Strowman.

You can check out the picture below:

Braun Strowman has put major focus on his fitness following WWE release

The Monster Among Men was let go by WWE on June 2, 2021. Since he was involved in the WWE title picture mere days before his release, the news came as a major surprise to the WWE Universe.

Shortly after his release, Strowman began sharing his fitness journey on Instagram regularly. He weighed about 357 lbs at the time and was gunning for 370/375 lbs. The former Universal Champion currently has a chiseled physique, and his hard work has paid off big time over the years.

It has been about eight months since WWE released Braun Strowman. He has all the ingredients to become a top name in any promotion that gets his hands on him. Hopefully, we'll get to see him back in the ring as a full-time performer soon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you miss Strowman in WWE? What was your favorite moment of The Monster Among Men while he was a mainstay in Vince McMahon's promotion? Let us know in the comments below.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy