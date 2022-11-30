Braun Strowman has put out quite a bold claim following his brawl with Intercontinental Champion Gunther on last week's episode of SmackDown.

The Monster Among Men took on Ricochet in the semifinals of the SmackDown World Cup on last week's episode. Despite dominating most of the match, Strowman lost due to interference by Imperium. After the bout, the group attacked the two semifinalists, but were run off.

Last week's match was also the former Universal Champion's first pinfall loss since returning to WWE back in September. It seems as though he will now be feuding with the IC Champion for the title.

Braun recently took to Twitter to make an interesting claim. He wrote that he is called the "Monster of All Monsters" for a reason, and that no one even comes close to him.

"They call me the #MonsterOfAllMonsters for a reason!!! #NoOnesEvenClose"

If Braun Strowman goes up against Gunther in the near future, it would be his second "big man" feud since his return, as he took on and defeated Omos at Crown Jewel.

He will also have the chance to be the first person on the main roster to pin or submit the Austrian star, who has been undefeated since his main roster call-up earlier this year.

Kurt Angle recently commented on Braun Strowman's WWE release

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared his opinion on Braun Strowman's release last year, stating that the company made a mistake by releasing the big man.

After being one of the most consistent high-profile members of WWE's roster, the former Intercontinental Champion was unexpectedly released from his contract in June 2021 due to budget cuts. After a year of featuring on the indies and co-founding Control Your Narrative, Strowman was brought back to WWE in September this year under the Triple H regime.

The Olympic gold medalist spoke on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show about how releasing Braun was a mistake as he brings immense value to the promotion.

"Braun's a very valuable asset. He should've never left WWE. Should've never happened. The guy knows how to wrestle, knows how to talk, he looks great, he's a 350 pound monster, you don't let a guy like that go. I don't know how or why that happened. Maybe it was for money reasons, I don't know. But Braun Strowman is back in the right place. He needs to be in WWE. That's where he deserves to be," he said. (29:03 - 29:27)

Braun Strowman will now look to make an impact on the WWE roster similar to what he was able to achieve before his release.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes