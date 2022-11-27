"You don't let a guy like that go" - Kurt Angle says WWE should've never released former Universal Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently noted that he believes the company made a mistake by releasing Braun Strowman last year.

The Monster of All Monsters signed with WWE in 2013. He spent nearly eight years as a regular competitor, during which he held the Universal Championship, among a few other titles. However, the company released him from his contract in June 2021. After over a year of absence, the 39-year-old returned to the Stamford-based company last September under Triple H's regime.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist spoke about Strowman, stating that the powerhouse adds immense credibility to the promotion.

"Braun's a very valuable asset. He should've never left WWE. Should've never happened. The guy knows how to wrestle, knows how to talk, he looks great, he's a 350 pound monster, you don't let a guy like that go. I don't know how or why that happened. Maybe it was for money reasons, I don't know. But Braun Strowman is back in the right place. He needs to be in WWE. That's where he deserves to be," he said. (29:03 - 29:27)

Kurt Angle had a good relationship with Braun Strowman in WWE

Although Kurt Angle left the Stamford-based company in 2006, nearly seven years before Braun Strowman joined the promotion, he returned in 2017 to share the locker room with The Monster of All Monsters.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the 6-time world champion disclosed that he enjoyed being around Strowman. He also praised the former Universal Champion's sense of humor.

"Yeah, yeah, I really enjoy being around Braun. He was such a good guy and, you know, he had a great sense of humor. And he was a lot of fun to be around. I really liked him," he explained. (29:34 - 29:45)

