"Just made him look like an idiot," - Kurt Angle believes that two former WWE World Champions would have had "5-star" matches

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claimed that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman and 14-time World Champion Triple H wasted an excellent opportunity to have high-rating matches.

In the 2017 edition of Survivor Series, Stephanie McMahon chose Kurt Angle as the team captain of RAW. However, during the bout, his own teammate Triple H put the Olympic gold medalist through a pedigree finisher.

After that, The Game delivered another pedigree on Shane McMahon, leaving him and Strowman as the only two survivors of RAW. The then "Monster Among Men" pounded Triple H after team RAW won the Survivor Series clash.

However, in a recent episode on The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer questioned the company's creative for wasting a potential feud between Braun Strowman and Triple H that would have blown up the roof with "5-star" matches.

"Screw me over; that made sense, but the thing with Braun Strowman just made him look like an idiot. I think that if they would've had a program together, it would've been great, and I think that Triple H and Braun Strowman would have had some five-star matches," Angle said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Kurt Angle referred to Survivor Series as "insignificant"

The Olympic gold medalist deemed the second longest-running premium live event, Survivor Series, as unimportant. However, Angle appreciated the WarGames angle under Triple H's regime.

During the same conversation, Angle compared the traditional long-standing show to the 2022 Survivor Series WarGames event, which has an impeccable vision of The Game.

"I think that Survivor Series is probably the most unimportant top four pay-per-view of the year… it's not that appealing. There's no world championship going on in that match. It's just four vs. four. The WarGames match is from WCW, and I thought that was a great idea. It's a great gimmick match, people love it, and you want to do what people love," Angle said. [H/T - Ringside News]

Since the 14-time World Champion became WWE's Chief Content officer, he has brought his "A game" to improve the product.

