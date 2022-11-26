WWE Hall of Famer calls long-standing traditional event "unimportant," thinks Triple H has found unique new angle

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle approved the Triple H-led WarGames match as an excellent idea for the upcoming Survivor Series. However, Kurt Angle called out the second longest-running premium live event as insignificant.

After the success of WrestleMania III, Vince McMahon created the concept of the first Survivor Series, which was held in 1987. The main event of the first edition was between Hulk Hogan and André the Giant. Survivor Series, together with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam, is considered the 'Big Four' WWE (then WWF) pay-per-views.

The upcoming edition will mark the 36th anniversary of the annual wrestling event produced by WWE. However, while speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, The Olympic Gold medalist clarified his intentions about the traditional long-standing Survivor Series and the changes made to the premium live event this year.

"I think that Survivor Series is probably the most unimportant top four pay-per-view of the year… it's not that appealing. There's no world championship going on in that match. It's just four vs. four. The WarGames match is from WCW, and I thought that was a great idea. It's a great gimmick match, people love it, and you want to do what people love," Angle said. [H/T Ringside News]

Triple H discusses safety regulations for Survivor Series WarGames

As mentioned by Kurt Angle earlier, The Game brought the fanfare of the former WCW model to WWE via NXT in 2017. Ahead of Survivor Series WarGames, Triple H noted that safety would be a priority for the event.

Speaking to The Ringer, Triple H stated that the WarGames matches would be less violent than their WCW predecessors.

"I don’t think it’s necessary. If we have talent that gets [cut open], usually you’ll see them roll out, and they’ll get looked at to make sure that there’s nothing dangerous. I’m just of the opinion right now, given the state of the world and the pandemic, and at the end of the day, what we do is dangerous enough without intentionally making it more dangerous," he said.

The 14-time world champion revealed that in the post-pandemic world, avoiding blood during the WarGames contest will be in the interest of everyone's safety. He didn't feel blood was necessary in the modern era and that WWE had diligent medical protocols in case of accidental bleeding.

