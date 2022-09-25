Triple H discusses safety rules for upcoming War Games matches

WWE Executive Triple H has stated that safety will be a priority in the upcoming War Games matches.

Since The Game took over as the Head of WWE Creative, a number of significant changes have been made. One of these changes was the rebranding of Survivor Series. Instead of following the "SmackDown vs. RAW" battle for supremacy in recent years, the November event will instead be based around the War Games match. To much fanfare, the former WCW stipulation returned to WWE via NXT in 2017.

With news of the Survivor Series re-branding still fresh, The Ringer had some questions on the topic. Triple H spoke to the publication recently and addressed the issue of safety. The Game specifically stated that the matches will be considerably less violent than their WCW ancestors. He went on to state that, given the state of the post-pandmeic world, avoiding blood in the contests was in the interest of everyone's safety.

"I don’t think it’s necessary. If we have talent that gets [cut open], usually you’ll see them roll out, and they’ll get looked at to make sure that there’s nothing dangerous. I’m just of the opinion right now, given the state of the world and the pandemic, and at the end of the day, what we do is dangerous enough without intentionally making it more dangerous." he said

He also mentioned that he didn't feel blood was necessary in the modern era, and that WWE has diligent medical protocols in case of accidental bleeding.

Triple H talked about the "risk-to-reward" ratio

During his interview with The Ringer, Triple H also discussed a "risk-to-reward" ratio for memorable moments in WWE.

The Game mentioned that he spends a lot of time trying to convince talent out of doing what they want. He described WWE's performers as at the highest level and thinks in the interest of their safety.

"When you have guys and women performing at the highest of levels, I feel like I spend more time talking them out of stuff than I do [otherwise] ... I feel like there's always a risk-to-reward ratio." he added

Survivor Series: War Games is set to air on Peacock, PPV, and on the WWE Network on Saturday, November 26th.

What did you think of Triple H's comments? Are you excited for the War Games matches? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far