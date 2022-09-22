WWE Executive outlines new NXT talent rule

A WWE Executive has outlined the new 'up and out' talent rule for signees to WWE NXT.

James Kimball, WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Operations, was one of many WWE higher-ups present for the company's tryouts over SummerSlam weekend. Over the weekend, details of WWE's new "up and out" talent policy were disclosed. The policy will affect NXT talent and those signed to train at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando. This seems to be leading to multiple sustained releases from WWE's developmental system.

Speaking to Bleacher Report over SummerSlam weekend, the WWE Executive went into detail on the changes. He noted that signees to the WWE developmental system will now have around two years to progress as the company wishes, monitored at six-month intervals. Should talent fail to progress, their contracts will be terminated. This will act as something of a probation period for new WWE talent.

"Literally, six-month intervals. Two-year mark, you're up or out. Obviously, there is a constant evaluation at the Performance Center. Coaching staff, our staff, on-site, all the time, constantly evaluating, but formal, deliberate evaluations occur in six-month periods. At that time...these all kind of flow around the same entry points." he said (H/T Fightful)

Kimball also noted that there was constant evaluation of WWE staff, but that more formal evaluations will take place between six-month intervals.

When is the next major WWE NXT event?

WWE's developmental brand will host its next premium live event, NXT Halloween Havoc, on October 22nd 2022.

Carmelo Hayes will face four other men in a ladder match to crown a new North American Champion at the show. Signs also seem to be pointing towards a triple threat match between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh for the brand's top title.

No other matches have yet been announced for the event, but are sure to be revealed in the coming weeks.

What do you think of the new WWE talent rules? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far