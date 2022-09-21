WWE Universe reacts to former champion confronting Bron Breakker on NXT

WWE fans and wrestling industry figures have taken to social media to give their thoughts on Ilja Dragunov confronting Bron Breakker.

On last night's NXT 2.0, JD McDonagh went one-on-one with Tyler Bate in the main event. This saw the Irishman pick up a win over Big Strong Boy, becoming the number one contender for the NXT Championship. McDonagh and champ Bron Breakker then faced off in the ring, when another former NXT UK talent emerged.

Ilja Dragunov, a man who spent over 300 days as the NXT UK Champion, returned to a large pop from the crowd. Breakker seemed quite happy to see the Russian, McDonagh, however, was less pleased. The Irishman repeatedly screamed "no" as the former NXT UK standout entered the ring. Now, the WWE Universe and figures from the wrestling world have taken to Twitter to react.

MMA FUN GUY @MMAFUNGUY1 Ilja Dragunov returning was a great surprise Ilja Dragunov returning was a great surprise

John D @HorhayBlanco Me, alone in my house like a sociopath when Ilja Dragunov showed up on #WWENXT tonight! Me, alone in my house like a sociopath when Ilja Dragunov showed up on #WWENXT tonight! https://t.co/xR2oWPqa7i

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor NXT’s roster is starting to develop pretty nicely now with the development of guys like Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, as well as the NXT UK talent coming over like Tyler Bate and Ilja Dragunov. An exciting little scene over there with a lot of potential for bangers. NXT’s roster is starting to develop pretty nicely now with the development of guys like Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, as well as the NXT UK talent coming over like Tyler Bate and Ilja Dragunov. An exciting little scene over there with a lot of potential for bangers.

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom Ilja Dragunov returns and confronts Breakker and McDonagh. #WWENXT Ilja Dragunov returns and confronts Breakker and McDonagh. #WWENXT

Murph @MurphTTV



And for once, I'm not mad.



Make it a Triple Threat for the Title w/ Kid Steiner.



#WWENXT The Irish Ace just had a BANGER of a match against Tyler and they just flushed it w/ the return of Ilja Dragunov.And for once, I'm not mad.Make it a Triple Threat for the Title w/ Kid Steiner. The Irish Ace just had a BANGER of a match against Tyler and they just flushed it w/ the return of Ilja Dragunov.And for once, I'm not mad.Make it a Triple Threat for the Title w/ Kid Steiner.#WWENXT

Lito™️ @CarlosShabo Would u guys be mad if it was Ilja Dragunov? Him waving his arm to “White Rabbit” would be a sight to see… Would u guys be mad if it was Ilja Dragunov? Him waving his arm to “White Rabbit” would be a sight to see…

Brodigan @brodigan Thank God Vince isn’t in charge anymore. He’d have Ilja Dragunov change his name to Nikolai Putin. #WWENXT Thank God Vince isn’t in charge anymore. He’d have Ilja Dragunov change his name to Nikolai Putin. #WWENXT

大江戸 𝗥𝗮𝗶 ᥫ᭡ @NoLongerWuv



ILJA DRAGUNOV IS BACK TO RECLAIM WHAT HE NEVER LOST



Ilja Dragunov v Bron Breakker is going to tear up & setoff the new era! HE'S HERE #WWENXT ILJA DRAGUNOV IS BACK TO RECLAIM WHAT HE NEVER LOSTIlja Dragunov v Bron Breakker is going to tear up & setoff the new era! HE'S HERE #WWENXTILJA DRAGUNOV IS BACK TO RECLAIM WHAT HE NEVER LOSTIlja Dragunov v Bron Breakker is going to tear up & setoff the new era! https://t.co/fwJ034jVNa

Dragunov's impressive and lengthy NXT UK Title reign was ended by injury before the final set of the show's tapings. At these tapings, Tyler Bate won a tournament to decide the final ever NXT UK Champion.

Ilja Dragunov confronting Bron Breakker was revealed in a spoiler

Though many at the WWE Performance Center were surprised by Dragunov's return, this is because the show was taped ahead of time.

News of the Breakker, Dragunov and McDonagh segment was broken in a spoiler by a number of wrestling news sites when the tapings took place a few weeks ago. This meant that many fans were already aware of the return before the episode of NXT aired. The spoilers also detailed a promo segment that was recorded between the three men, set to air on next week's NXT.

The promo will apparently set up a triple threat match for the NXT Championship at the upcoming NXT Halloween Havoc event. The event will be broadcast on Peacock and the WWE Network on Saturday October 2nd 2022.

What did you think of Dragunov's return? Do you think he can topple Bron Breakker? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

