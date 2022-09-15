[Spoiler] Former champion returns to confront Bron Breakker at WWE NXT taping

Former WWE NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov recently returned to confront NXT Champion Bron Breakker during the latest NXT tapings.

Dragunov is an NXT UK veteran, gaining notoriety for his hard-hitting style and ending Gunther's history-making title reign. After defeating The Ring General, the star held the NXT UK Championship for over 300 days.

However, before the final set of NXT UK tapings, the Russian-born star was taken out with an injury. This development meant that he had to relinquish his championship, and a tournament was announced to crown the new champion, won by Tyler Bate.

It now appears Dragunov has returned to WWE, this time on the US version of NXT, per a report by XeroNews. At the recent tapings from the WWE Performance Center, the Russian-born star surprised the WWE Universe by confronting NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Breakker initially came to the ring to confront JD McDonagh, but Draguno interrupted, apparently drawing a substantial crowd reaction. The segment was allegedly followed by a match between Tyler Bate and McDonagh in which the latter prevailed.

What was the Twitter reaction to the Ilja Dragunov/Bron Breakker confrontation?

The NXT Universe has also taken to social media to give their thoughts on the return of Ilja Dragunov.

One fan bizarrely claimed that they wanted the Russian-born star to take on Ronda Rousey.

One fan noted Dragunov was the only man to make him regularly tune into WWE TV.

One user suggested a possible match for NXT's upcoming Halloween Havoc event.

#WWENXT Carmelo vs Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate vs Ilja Dragunov - Nxt Champion at Halloween Havoc Carmelo vs Bron Breakker vs Tyler Bate vs Ilja Dragunov - Nxt Champion at Halloween Havoc#WWENXT https://t.co/DGBLHk6emR

One Welsh wrestling fan was excited to see the former NXT UK Champion return. They claimed Dragunov should be the next NXT Champion.

One popular wrestling fan account highlighted that next week's NXT will be 'crazy.'

One user, however, responded to the @reigns_era account by stating that the comeback was 'nothing special.'

Ilja Dragunov's last WWE match came on June 23rd, when he defeated Wolfgang to retain his NXT UK Championship. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the star following his recent comeback.

What did you think of Ilja Dragunov's return? Would you like to see him face Bron Breakker? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

