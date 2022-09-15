[Spoiler] Bron Breakker to face surprising opponent at NXT Halloween Havoc

NXT Champion Bron Breakker is set to defend his title against the returning Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at Halloween Havoc.

Since exploding onto the scene in September 2021, Breakker has become a two-time NXT Champion, and has recently unified the title with the NXT UK Championship at Worlds Collide event.

Breakker has defeated the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Gunther, Cameron Grimes, Joe Gacy, and JD McDonagh on his way to becoming the face of NXT 2.0. Now, the second-generation Steiner is set to match up with McDonagh once again, with another former champion thrown into the mix.

At a recent NXT TV taping at the WWE Performance Center, former NXT UK standout Ilja Dragunov made his return from injury. The Russian-born star confronted both Breakker and JD McDonagh following the latter's match with Tyler Bate.

As reported by WrestlingNews.Co, the three men also recorded a promo, allegedly due to air on September 27th.

"On the September 27th episode, there is a promo exchange with all three stars. Dragunov wanted a title match, but McDonagh took issue with that because he’s the #1 contender. Breakker came out, and McDonagh suggested a match between Dragunov and Breakker with the winner earning the right to defend the title against him," the report stated.

Dragunov reigned as NXT UK Champion for over 300 days after ending Gunther's legendary run with the belt. Unfortunately, however, he suffered an injury and had to vacate the title for the final set of tapings.

When was Bron Breakker's last match in WWE NXT?

Bron Breakker last wrestled in a six-man tag team match at an NXT Live Event in Orlando, Florida on September 10th.

In the match, the NXT Champ teamed with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade to defeat Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid of Skism. His last TV match was on the September 6th edition of the show, where he teamed up with another former NXT UK star in Tyler Bate.

Breakker and Bate were able to defeat the Scottish-born brothers Joe and Mark Coffey, representing the Gallus faction. This happened just two days after Bron Breakker defeated Tyler Bate to unify both NXT Titles at Worlds Collide.

What do you think of the Halloween Havoc main event? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

