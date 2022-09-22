Triple H sends custom WWE Title to championship-winning sports team

WWE Executive Triple H has sent a custom WWE Title belt to the new WNBA Champions.

The Game has taken on a number of new duties in the promotion. These duties involve creative, talent relations, and even some on-camera work. He recently announced the Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul match in Dana White-Esque fashion at the WWE Crown Jewel press conference. However, it seems some things about the former WWE Champion will never change, as he's sent yet another custom championship belt to a successful sports franchise.

WNBA franchise the Las Vegas Aces recently won the league championship and, to celebrate, Triple H sent them their own RAW Women's Title. The Game posted a picture of the belt to social media, complete with Las Vegas Aces side plates. To secure the first championship in franchise history, the aces beat Connecticut Sun 71 - 78 in the final game.

"Viva Las Vegas! Congratulations to the new @WNBA champions, the @LVAces - we know this @WWE championship will help continue the party you all had on The Strip yesterday!!! #RaiseTheStakes" he wrote

The King of Kings also proposed a potential WWE return for The Rock during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani. In the interview, Hunter appealed to Rocky with the rush of a live WWE crowd.

Triple H received an interesting response to his tweet

WNBA Champs the Las Vegas Aces even responded to the King of Kings on Twitter.

In the tweet, the franchise tags both Stephanie McMahon and The Game himself, as well as WWE's official Twitter account. Attaching two starry-eyed emojis to their caption, the franchise then thanked the WWE higher-ups.

Now located in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Las Vegas Aces were originally the Utah Starzz from 1997 - 2002. From there, they had multiple stints in San Antonio, Texas, before landing in Sin City for the 2018 season.

