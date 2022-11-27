"WWE could afford it" - 6-time world champion wants $10 million to return for one more match

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently disclosed that he would request $10 million to return to the company for one more match against Shane McMahon.

Between 2000 and 2018, Angle shared the ring with Shane O'Mac a few times. However, their most memorable bout came in June 2001 when they squared off in a Street Fight at King of the Ring. McMahon lost the bout. He came up short in another bout against the six-time world champion later that same year on Monday Night RAW.

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist addressed the possibility of returning to the Stamford-based company for one more match. He noted that he would be open to facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania under the right circumstances.

"Oh man, that's tough. It would have to be a lot of money man. I'm talking like $10 million [laughs]. WWE could afford it so," he said. (7:10 - 7:25)

Kurt Angle regrets never facing Bret Hart in WWE

Bret Hart joined the Stamford-based company in 1984. He spent about 13 years there before leaving in 1997 after the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident at Survivor Series. Nearly a year later, Kurt Angle signed with WWE.

Hart returned to the promotion in 2009, three years after Angle left. By the time the Olympic gold medalist made his comeback in 2017, The Hitman was in no condition to compete against him.

Speaking on the K&S WrestleFest, the 53-year-old superstar disclosed that he once pushed for a match against Hart at WrestleMania. However, it was not possible due to The Hitman's health issues.

"I wanted to get him at 'Mania, but by then with his stroke and him getting a concussion and everything it just wasn't going to work," said Angle. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Bret Hart: "He (Kurt Angle) always wanted to work with me & I wish I could've worked with him.



I would have loved to work with Brock Lesnar just because I always heard he was a good pro in the ring. The opposite of Goldberg” Bret Hart: "He (Kurt Angle) always wanted to work with me & I wish I could've worked with him.I would have loved to work with Brock Lesnar just because I always heard he was a good pro in the ring. The opposite of Goldberg” https://t.co/TF2PR0bgUJ

