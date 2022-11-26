Kurt Angle regrets not getting a major match with WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had an illustrious career that spanned decades as he worked in various major promotions. Recently, he revealed that he was trying to get a match against Bret Hart at WrestleMania.

In 1999, Kurt Angle made his professional wrestling debut for WWE and began working with the company. He later began working with several top players in the game at the time. Meanwhile, Bret Hart left the company after the Montreal Screwjob.

The two superstars never crossed paths, even after WWE bought WCW during its final days. Speaking on K&S WrestleFest, the 53-year-old superstar revealed that there was a time he pushed for a match with Bret Hart. Unfortunately, he didn't get the match due to Hart's physical condition:

"I wanted to get him at Mania, but by then with his stroke and him getting a concussion and everything it just wasn't going to work." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Around the time Angle made his debut, Hart was surrounded by another controversy when he suffered a concussion at the hands of Goldberg in WCW.

Bret Hart has named Kurt Angle as a dream opponent

In 1999, the wrestling world witnessed the debut of the Olympic Gold Medalist, who went on to create countless memories and accomplishments in the industry. However, it was the same year that Goldberg accidentally ended Bret Hart's career after he kicked him in the head and gave him a concussion.

To this day, both men have regrets over the match and the incident that took place. At a recent signing event at K&S WrsetleFest, the 65-year-old WWE Hall of Famer named Lesnar and Angle as his dream opponents. Here's what he had to say:

"Kurt Angle would have been one of my primary guys. He always wanted to work with me and I wish I could've worked with him. I would have loved to work with Brock Lesnar just because I always heard he was a good pro in the ring. The opposite of Goldberg." (H/T Fightful)

Unfortunately, Hart's sudden retirement from wrestling has cost the world potential match-of-the-year candidates with upcoming talents like Lesnar and Angle during their early years.

