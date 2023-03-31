Braun Strowman makes bold claim about WWE

Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a strong statement revealing that WWE is the "hottest" thing right now in his 10-year career.

Strowman joined the company in 2013. Before his latest return to WWE in September 2022, his last singles match was a Triple Threat with Drew McIntyre and former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view.

The Monster of All Monsters is back on the WrestleMania card this year, teaming up with Ricochet to take on Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and The Viking Raiders on Saturday night.

Ahead of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, Braun Strowman appeared as a guest on The Ringer Wrestling Show. He claimed that the buildup to WWE's biggest weekend of the year has been as intense as ever, which he believes benefits the promotion as a whole.

"I've been with WWE for almost 10 years, and right now, I feel like it's the hottest it's been since I've been with the company," Strowman said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Why does Braun Strowman believe that WWE is hot as ever?

According to the 39-year-old superstar, no matter what happens, WWE is in a strong position heading into WrestleMania 39 and beyond.

Strowman referred to the success of recent live events as evidence. The former Universal Champion noted that on the Road to WrestleMania, WWE shows in Utah, Denver, Colorado, Las Vegas, Nevada, Salt Lake City, and Phoenix, Arizona, have all sold out.

"Just coming off this past weekend's live events, TV, stuff like that," he added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

In November 2022, The Monster Among Monsters made headlines when he took a jab at Dave Meltzer's star rating system. He then went on to slam the "flippy floppy" wrestlers, which sparked outrage on social media platforms.

Surprisingly, Strowman was eventually paired with Ricochet, and they have been a solid tag team on Friday Night Smackdown since December 2022.

It'll be interesting to see if Braun Strowman and Ricochet win the match at WrestleMania 39.

What do you think of Braun Strowman's bold statement about WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

