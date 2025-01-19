Braun Strowman makes a special request after making his WWE return on SmackDown

Braun Strowman has made a special request after returning to WWE on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. He moved to the blue brand a few weeks ago during the ongoing Transfer Window.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Strowman came to LA Knight's aid and saved him from The New Bloodline. Shortly afterward, WWE confirmed a first-time-ever match between him and Jacob Fatu for Saturday Night's Main Event.

On X/Twitter, Strowman made a jocular request to feature in an Expendables movie. He was commenting on a social media post where a fan had commented in amazement on seeing The Monster Among Men use an MG with the ease of an AR.

The Expendables franchise currently has released four installments over the years and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin featured in the first installment of the series. Former WWE Superstar and women's champion Ronda Rousey has also featured in the franchise.

"Just waiting for them to make The Expendables 47 or what ever number they are on now!!!! #PutMeInCallOfDuty," wrote Strowman.

Check out Strowman's tweet:

Braun Strowman opened up about his WWE return in 2022

Braun Strowman opened up about his return to WWE in 2022. In September of the same year, it was reported that the former Universal Champion had re-signed with the company. Later the same month, he returned to WWE television on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in an interview, Strowman said:

“I knew, I knew for a fact. And that’s what I said, I got reached out by everybody, 'Come here, come wrestle for us.' And I’ve said it time and time again. I’m loyal to this company. Because what this company has done for me, my family, my loved ones, I’m just loyal. And I knew for a fact that I would be back because this is where I belong. I truly believe I was put on this earth to be a WWE Superstar."

Strowman will make his official in-ring return at Saturday Night's Main Event against Jacob Fatu. This will be the first time the two superstars will cross paths in a singles match.

