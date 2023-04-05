Braun Strowman makes surprising statement about his first WWE run

Braun Strowman recently stated that being a "perfectionist" tainted his first run with WWE.

The former Universal Champion first appeared as part of the Wyatt family in 2015. It didn't take him long to outgrow the stable and become an absolute beast in the ring.

He left fans in shock due to several incredible feats of strength he pulled off each week. This helped him get over with the audience. During the peak of his first run, Strowman managed to win the Universal Championship.

The Monster of All Monsters recently opened up about his first WWE run on The Ringer Wrestling Show. He said being a "perfectionist" tainted his run in the company.

"It's something that's a blessing and a curse that I have," Strowman said. "It's not only that I do it in wrestling, but I'm a perfectionist [overall]."

Strowman added that he took his first run for granted because he thought it would never end.

"You get caught up in the hustle and bustle that comes with this celebrity life and it turned me into something that I wasn't," he said. "It turned me away from this shy, bullied kid that was going to prove the world wrong that told him he couldn't do anything. And I started finding myself turning into those people that told me I wasn't going to amount to anything." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Braun Strowman had an epiphany during his time off from WWE

Despite a successful run, Braun Strowman was released from his contract in 2021. However, he was one of the first people Triple H rehired after taking over the company's creative control in 2022.

During the same interview, Braun Stowman stated that he had an epiphany during his time away from WWE.

"[Now] I take every opportunity that this company gives me because I don't know when my last opportunity is going to be," he said. "I take every one that they give me and I do the absolute most that I can with it because they are that special." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It's heartwarming to see that Braun has grown to appreciate his WWE run a little more this time.

What is your take on Braun Strowman's second WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below.

