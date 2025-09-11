  • home icon
  • Braun Strowman May Need Immediate Surgery He Reveals in Heartbreaking Update

Braun Strowman May Need Immediate Surgery He Reveals in Heartbreaking Update

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 11, 2025 00:50 GMT
The star may need immediate surgery (Credit: WWE.com)
The star may need immediate surgery (Credit: WWE.com)

Braun Strowman has suffered an injury. After revealing it earlier today, the star has now provided a further update on the situation.

Strowman had posted on Instagram about his hand earlier in the day. He had taken to his Instagram story, where he revealed a picture of an x-ray of his broken wrist. He shared the news with an emoji showing his own anger and frustration, with the star confirming that it was indeed his own wrist that he was sharing.

Now, Braun Strowman has taken to Instagram with a post revealing what exactly happened. He revealed that he had broken his fifth metatarsal bone when his hand got twisted up in the collar of one of his dogs, when he tried to separate them during a fight. He said that he would need a surgery and was going to see a specialist about it as well.

also-read-trending Trending
"Alright, so a lot of people wondering what happened. Unfortunately, my dogs got in a fight two days ago and while trying to break them up I got twisted up in the collar and broke the end of my fifth metatarsal off. I have broken that bone probably five to six times throughout my life, so it's very brittle and stuff in there. And this time it broke completely off so tomorrow morning, I'm going to see a specialist, because I have to have surgery. Lucky me. This put a dampering in my deer hunting."
For any quotes used from this article, please link back to Sportskeeda.

Braun Strowman revealed he had some big plans for next year

While he is no longer with WWE, the star has some big plans coming up for next year.

He revealed that he had a bit of downtime right now and some rest and relaxation was good for him. He said that he was getting ready for some big plans next year.

"Luckily I'm in a little bit of downtime right now, just getting ready for some stuff next year. So couple weeks of R & R, I'll take it. But thanks for all the concern and prayers and all that, I much appreciate it. I will fill everyone soon on how everything goes."

Braun Strowman ended by thanking everyone for the love and concern that they had shown him.

