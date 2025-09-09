  • home icon
  Braun Strowman shares unfortunate health update

Braun Strowman shares unfortunate health update

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 09, 2025 21:16 GMT
Braun Strowman in 2018 (Picture credits: WWE.com)
Braun Strowman in 2018 (Picture credits: WWE.com)

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has shared an unfortunate health update. The Monster of All Monsters revealed that he has sustained an injury.

The former WWE Universal Champion was among the most popular stars let go by the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year. His last in-ring appearance saw him team up with LA Knight in a winning effort against Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa on the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Braun Strowman recently took to his Instagram story to reveal that he suffered a broken wrist. He shared a photo of an X-ray scan with an emoji to express his anger and frustration. The Monster Among Men also confirmed that it was his X-ray scan.

"YAY ME!!!" he wrote.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

Braun Strowman shares an X-ray scan [Picture credits: Star's Instagram story]
Braun Strowman shares an X-ray scan [Picture credits: Star's Instagram story]

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman opened up about potential in-ring return

Last month, Braun Strowman posted a video on Instagram to open up about his future following his WWE departure. He reflected on his incredible journey with the global juggernaut.

The former member of The Wyatt Family stated that his wrestling career was far from over. However, Strowman also pointed out that he was looking forward to exploring new things outside the wrestling world.

“It’s no secret the last decade-plus [of] my life, I’ve traveled around the world getting hit in the head and kicked and slammed and punched and vice versa to other people and smashing cars and everything else in between. And it’s been an absolute[ly] amazing ride. Not saying that I’m not going to get back in the ring and whip somebody’s a**, because we all know I can, but it’s an opportunity for me to try some new stuff, and I’m really looking forward to it,” Strowman said.
You can check out the video below:

Later in the video, Strowman teased the launch of his own tequila brand. The 42-year-old noted that he could not wait to make the announcement.

Edited by Ankit Verma
