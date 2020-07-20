Braun Strowman has a message for Goldberg

Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to become the new Universal Champion. The original plan was to have Roman Reigns win the Universal Championship from Goldberg at the Grandest Stage of them All. However, Reigns pulled back from the show due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, and Braun Strowman was chosen as the replacement.

Even though Braun Strowman was a last-minute addition to the WrestleMania card, WWE ensured that The Monster Among Men came out looking dominant after his match with the veteran Goldberg.

The match lasted a mere 70-seconds and saw the current Universal Champion destroy the iconic WWE Superstar Goldberg. This didn't come as a surprise to many as most of Goldberg's matches are short.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Braun Strowman stated that while he has tremendous respect for Goldberg, he was just a 'victim' for him at WrestleMania.

“Powerslam, powerslam, powerslam, one-two-three, new Universal champion. Goldberg’s a legend and an icon, so it was a surreal thing to work with him. But it’s also a business, so unfortunately for Bill, he was just another victim in the list of people that got these hands.”

What's next for Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman has done a decent job as the Universal Champion considering the current times. Although, he may not have been WWE's first choice for the title, he has proven that he deserved it.

There have been reports that stated that WWE are planning to keep the belt on Strowman for now. However, he will likely drop the belt to Bray Wyatt once Roman Reigns' return draws closer so that The Big Dog can reclaim the Universal Championship by beating Bray Wyatt.

Here is what Tom Colohue had stated about Braun Strowman's as the Universal Champion some time back.

''As regards to Strowman, he was the right guy at the right time, but he lucked into this Championship. This was never the plan. Unfortunately for Braun, there is a lot of dissenting voices backstage that aren't necessarily in his corner. There is a lot of debate almost constantly to whether Strowman is the right guy, but the top-level on SmackDown is it's so bare at the moment. What I think we're going to see, is if the Fiend loses, then the Fiend is probably going back to RAW, whereas if The Fiend wins, Roman Reigns is probably returning soon. As regards to Strowman, I'm not sure, and I think that's a bad sign.''