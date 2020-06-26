Top SmackDown Rumors: Uncertainty over Bray Wyatt's future; Backstage sympathy for two Superstars; Tag-Team to get a new gimmick (26th June)

Details on Braun Strowman's status with the company, and more!

These SmackDown backstage rumors that could have a major impact!

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Bray Wyatt

While the COVID-19 Pandemic engulfed the world, SmackDown is doing its best to provide the fans with entertaining content. On today's edition of the top backstage SmackDown rumors that could have a major impact, we will cover what the future holds for Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, the reason for a major split and among other things.

Bray Wyatt returned to SmackDown last week after being out since he lost to Braun Strowman at MITB. What impact could his return have on Strowman's title reign and what does the future hold for The Fiend, let's take a look:

#5 Uncertainty over Bray Wyatt's future on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt recently returned to SmackDown in order to confront the Universal Champion Braun Strowman. What was truly interesting was that while Bray Wyatt came back with another edition of the FireFly Funhouse, instead of bringing back his Fiend persona, he chose to 'resurrect' the cult-leader persona from his days as the leader of the Wyatt Family.

This fits into the storyline perfectly as Braun Strowman had started his career as a member of the Wyatt Family. Tom Colohue has reported that there is uncertainty over Braun Strowman remaining the Universal Champion. However, if he does retain then Bray Wyatt will be sent to Monday Night RAW.

As regards to Strowman, he was the right guy at the right time, but he lucked into this Championship. This was never the plan. Unfortunately for Braun, there is a lot of dissenting voices backstage that aren't necessarily in his corner. There is a lot of debate almost constantly to whether Strowman is the right guy, but the top-level on SmackDown is it's so bare at the moment. What I think we're going to see, is if the Fiend loses, then the Fiend is probably going back to RAW, whereas if The Fiend wins, Roman Reigns is probably returning soon. As regards to Strowman, I'm not sure, and I think that's a bad sign.

1 / 5 NEXT