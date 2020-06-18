Few WWE Superstars could reportedly vanish for a few weeks

The COVID-19 situation could reportedly lead to a few more WWE Superstars opting out of tapings.

There are a few talents who are considering taking some time off.

The ongoing situation in WWE has been termed to be chaotic and rightfully so. WWE reported its second positive COVID-19 case as a Developmental Talent tested positive for the coronavirus, and the company subsequently tested every employee.

As reported by Tom Colohue on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, there are reportedly many talents who are currently reassessing their status amid the growing health concerns stemming from the pandemic and the positive test.

Some Superstars have seen Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns' examples and are contemplating their next move. Tom stated that Zayn and Reigns both suffered storyline consequences for opting out of attending WWE shows, however, they didn't experience any personal effects.

Tom noted that one unnamed talent told him that they wouldn't mind taking time off. The talent was quoted as saying, "They are not using me anyway."

Backstage concern in WWE

Tom went on to note that there is a possibility that we may see a few names quietly disappear for a few weeks. Many Superstars are not being used aptly on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. And deciding to not appear at the tapings wouldn't necessarily hurt their standing from a storyline perspective.

Tom told Korey Gunz the following on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

As regards to wrestlers, I can say with certainty a number of wrestlers are assessing their current situation. They have seen Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns, even though they may have suffered storyline consequences, they have not suffered personal consequences. Certainly, those options start to look very appealing.

What I can say that someone did come to me about this, and when I asked them for more information, they essentially said that they wouldn't be losing anything and I quote here, "They're not using me anyway." There are a lot of wrestlers on RAW, SmackDown and NXT who aren't being used or aren't being used particularly well. Why should they even be there? Don't be surprised to see a few names quietly vanish for a couple of weeks.

As reported by Fightful, Kevin Owens missed the latest WWE RAW tapings after he informed WWE that he wouldn't be able to appear due to the positive COVID-19 test reported in the company.

Owens may just be one example of WWE talents expressing their desire to not work under the current circumstances and the fans shouldn't be surprised if they don't see a few names appear on TV for some time going forward