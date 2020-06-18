Reason why Kevin Owens didn't attend WWE tapings reported, return date revealed

After WWE found out that one of its Development Talent tested positive for COVID-19, it immediately stopped taping. During this break from taping, the company instructed that all its employees be tested for the virus. WWE decided that no taping would take place until all employees were tested, and results were obtained. Since then, WWE has begun taping with employees who have tested negative. Kevin Owens was one of the WWE Superstars that attended Monday's tapings but did not come back to the Performance Center on Tuesday.

I’ve been told that, yesterday, some WWE employees had to wait for up to three hours to undergo COVID-19 testing.



I’ve also been told that there have since been “multiple rewrites” for this week’s programming. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 17, 2020

Kevin Owens misses WWE taping

it was earlier reported that Kevin Owens didn't return to WWE's taping on the day after the COVID-19 positive case was disclosed. On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has stated the following as the reason behind the Kevin Owens' absence;

“Kevin Owens will not be on this coming RAW because he opted not to stay — he lives in the area, but he decided not to come. They were told that if you don’t want to come you don’t have to come and his wife’s grandfather just passed away from COVID like within the past couple of weeks so the family was concerned obviously with him working with someone who might have COVID in the building. My impression is that he will come back on the 29th so I think he’s just going to miss one week.” (h/t Ringside News)

COVID-19 case in WWE

When WWE found out that one of its Development Talent tested positive for COVID-19, it issued a statement. The scenes at WWE were chaotic, with WWE employees waiting for up to three hours to undergo the COVID-19 test.

It was reported that yesterday was the longest day in WWE's taping and that SmackDown taping was canceled. There were also multiple rewrites for WWE programming.

I’ve also just been told that, following a developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19, there will be mandatory testing tomorrow for everyone - talent and crew included - attending the Performance Center. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 16, 2020

There are many concerns backstage regarding the COVID-19 situation, and many WWE personnel are considering taking time off. Superstars such as Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn had decided not to perform during the pandemic before WrestleMania. WWE has stated that it isn't forcing anyone to attend the taping, and if anyone isn't comfortable, he/she has the freedom not to participate in the taping.