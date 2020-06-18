Kevin Owens reportedly tells WWE he won't attend RAW tapings, backstage reaction revealed

As reported by Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, Kevin Owens was not present at the latest RAW tapings. The report states that Owens informed WWE early on Wednesday that he won't be able to appear at the RAW tapings following the news of the COVID-19 testing was announced.

WWE reportedly didn't put any pressure on Kevin Owens into appearing at the tapings, at least, that's what it seemed on the surface level.

Based on the people Fightful spoke to backstage, there is no heat on Kevin Owens for opting out of the tapings. Owens apparently expressed his decision to not appear in a respectful manner. The WWE management, however, hopes to have Owens back for the next set of tapings. As of this writing, Kevin Owens' status is unclear, the report further added.

As we had reported earlier, a developmental talent tested positive for coronavirus and WWE decided to test all their employees and Superstars. As revealed first by Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, WWE cancelled the SmackDown tapings today due to some of the test results being delayed.

RAW was, however, filmed as scheduled and the SmackDown tapings were rescheduled for June 26th.

The WWE also issued an edict within the company about not taking any photos of the testing process. People backstage were also told not to reveal the results of the tests on social media, and there was a reason behind the move.

The atmosphere at the Performance Center was termed to be chaotic, with WWE also including a few fans at the tapings. Family and friends of some of the talents were also at the tapings, and they were all tested for COVID-19.

It has been widely reported that WWE has not forced the Superstars to be a part of the shows. Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns are two notable names who decided to stay at home due to the health risk posed by the COVID-19 virus.

Kevin Owens joins the list of stars who have opted out of appearing at the tapings, and it will be interesting to see whether he does return to work at the next round of tapings.

What happens to his ongoing storyline involving United States Champion Apollo Crews?