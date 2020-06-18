WWE reportedly told people not to take photos and videos of the COVID-19 testing

It seems like MVP, and Mojo Rawley went against WWE's directive.

The atmosphere during the coronavirus testing was said to be 'chaotic'.

MVP and Mojo Rawley.

As reported first by Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, WWE cancelled the SmackDown tapings that were scheduled to take place today due to the COVID-19 testing.

Various outlets have now revealed more details regarding the testing process and the backstage situation.

WrestlingInc's Raj Giri reported that the atmosphere at the Performance Center was said to be chaotic. Due to the delay in the arrival of the test results, the tapings for SmackDown were cancelled. WWE did use a few fans at today's tapings, as well as family and friends of a few talents.

Everyone was tested for COVID-19, and those who refused to get tested were not allowed to be at the tapings. WrestlingInc's report added that another waiver was signed and the additional members in the crowd weren't wearing masks at the shows.

Reason why WWE told people not to reveal details of the testing process

Bryan Alvarez revealed on the Wrestling Observer Live that WWE told people not to take any photos of the testing process. Raj Giri verified the report and added that WWE did not want pictures to be taken or the test results to be revealed on social media to avoid the situation to be perceived as an outbreak.

The edict comes after MVP, and Mojo Rawley took to social media to post videos of the testing. There is no confirmation on when the directive was made as MVP posed on Instagram in the morning, and it has still not been taken down.

Alvarez also confirmed PWInsider's report that the cancelled WWE SmackDown tapings will now take place on June 26th. This week's SmackDown has already been taped. WWE also taped the next episode of RAW while the latest episode of NXT will be live.

Alvarez noted the following:

"They had taping scheduled for Tuesday, and as a result of this, everything was called yesterday. Everybody was out there basically doing coronavirus testing. They were standing in lines for hours. It was quite the rigamarole. But they did, in fact, test everybody and as far as I know, there are still people today waiting for their results.

The SmackDown taping today has been cancelled, and I believe it has been rescheduled for the 26th.

I think they are going to tape SmackDown next Friday, which is cutting it pretty close. Somebody can correct me if that's not the 26th. But the SmackDown for this Friday has also been taped. So they are good for Friday.

The only other thing I was told, people are being told no photos of the testing process, what's going on outside the building, none of that. I don't know why, that's just what I was told. So that's the update as of right now".

Based on the updates we've received so far, none of the talents or employees have tested positive. Stay tuned for more details.