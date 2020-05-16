Otis

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, the 2020 Men's Money In The Bank winner Otis teamed up with Universal Champion Braun Strowman to take on the dastardly duo of The Miz and John Morrison. The main event ended with Strowman hitting a devastating Powerslam on Morrison to pick up the victory for his team. Mandy Rose came out immediately after, and Otis teased a cash-in on The Monster Among Men.

Soon after, Strowman took to Twitter to react on his victory and didn't forget to send a warning to Otis. The Universal Champion stated that he enjoyed being in the ring with Otis. He further made it clear that Otis shouldn't try to mess with him, or else he will "get these hands". Check out the tweet below:

My Caterpillar was UGLY but a hell of a lot better than the @mikethemiz nip up!!!! #JackOfAllTradesMastwrOfNone @otiswwe enjoyed being in the ring with you!!!! Just don’t try me cause as much as I don’t want to I’ll give you these hands as well!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) May 16, 2020

Otis' rise from a mid-carder to Mr. Money In The Bank

Otis has turned into one of the hottest acts on SmackDown in a matter of months. His rivalry with Dolph Ziggler on the road to WrestleMania garnered him tons of fan sympathy and support, and the WWE Universe couldn't be happier when he defeated Ziggler and got together with Mandy Rose in the end.

Last weekend, Otis participated in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match held at the WWE Headquarters. In what many deemed as a surprise, Otis caught hold of the briefcase when all was said and done, winning an opportunity to compete for a title of his choosing.

Braun Strowman, on the other hand, recently won his first-ever major title on the main roster, when he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

After grinding on the main roster for five long years, Strowman finally won the big one, and he certainly won't be looking to lose the belt anytime soon. It remains to be seen when and on whom does Otis cash in his contract. It certainly won't be an easy task to win the big one though, if he plans to surprise Strowman with a cash-in.